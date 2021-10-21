USC Fraternity Suspended Over Sex Assault, Date Rape Allegations

A USC fraternity has been suspended after a reports of sexual assaults and drugs being placed into drinks at a party, possibly leading to drug-facilitated sexual assaults, the university said.

The Sigma Nu fraternity on West 28th Street has been placed on interim suspension, according to a campus crime alert.

The university also has received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house.

The suspension says the fraternity "may not host or organize any activities, social or otherwise, and no parties or other social gatherings may take place at the Sigma Nu house."

The incidents occurred Oct. 15 and 16 and was reported to police on Oct. 16 at 2 a.m., according to an LAPD crime report.

The 19-year-old USC student reported that she knew the attacker and said the encounter began "in some way as a consensual encounter," the report said.

She told police she was forced to perform oral sex and was further assaulted against her will, according to the report.