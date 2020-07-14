USC

USC Financial Aid Reportedly Awarding $4,000 Per Semester to Students Staying Home

By Shahan Ahmed

A student wears a facemask at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California on March 11, 2020, where a number of southern California universities, including USC, have suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The financial aid office of the University of Southern California will award $4,000 per semester to students staying home with family during the fall semester, the school's student-run newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Daily Trojan reported that the awards come in addition to USC removing housing costs from the initial financial aid determinations, which reduced the total aid dispersed.

USC previously announced that it will no longer resume in-person instruction for the fall semester and will move to online classes instead, reversing an earlier decision to welcome students back on campus in August for a hybrid model of on-campus and virtual teaching.

With LA County reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, there does not appear to be any timeline on resuming in-person classes at LA-area universities. On Monday, the state's governor took further action to restrict businesses operating indoors, including gyms, barbershops and nail salons, due to increasing COVID-19 cases in several California counties.

