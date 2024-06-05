‘A scary moment.' Vandals on bikes smash window at USC's Chabad House

Security camera video captured at least two men damaging a window in front of the Chabad House at USC before leaving on bicycles.

The video posted Tuesday showed two people damaging the window of the student Jewish center, then running away from the camera at the location in the 2700 block of Severance Street. Another camera appeared to show the individuals leaving on their bikes.

In a Facebook post, Chabad House USC said the vandals kicked out the window.

No arrests were reported Wednesday afternoon.

A rabbi and his family, including six children, who live at the house were home at the time. Rabbi Dov Wagner can be heard shouting for others to get back from the door in the security camera video.

"Suddenly, we heard a smash, crashing glass, so I came toward the front door," said Wagner.

He said four people on bikes rode directly up to the house. Two got off their bikes and kicked the door, he said.

"When you don't know what's coming at you, it's a scary moment," Wager said. "In a normal situation, it might not have had quite such a fright, but this year has been anything but normal."

Wagner said additional security measures will be considered.

"We’re not going to back down," he said. "I believe in spreading light. That's what we do here. The more darkness in the world, the more we have to fight."

USC referred questions about the vandalism to the Los Angeles Police Department. NBCLA has reached out to the LAPD for comment.