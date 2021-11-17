USA Draw 1-1 Versus Jamaica in World Cup Qualifier

After a raucous win over rivals Mexico last week, the U.S. Men’s National Team traveled to Jamaica to play the “Reggae Boyz” in their second World Cup Qualifier of the international break.

The final score was 1-1 after a physical game where the Jamaicans continuously frustrated the Americans at National Stadium Independence Park.

Rising youngster Timothy Weah put the U.S. ahead in the 11th minute with his trademark acceleration and finishing. Weah, the son of former Ballon D’or winner George Weah, has been cementing his place in the starting lineup recently with energetic performances.

Tim Weah just keeps making plays for the @USMNT! (🎥 @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/ulIN1SxDdC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 16, 2021

Jamaica didn’t have to wait long for an equalizer. West Ham’s Michail Antonio showed off his own finishing skills with a rocket from outside the 18-yard box in the 22nd minute, leaving American goalkeeper Zach Steffen red-faced and frustrated.

The two sides continued to engage in a physical game, but neither could break the deadlock. Theodore Whitmore’s Jamaican team can be proud of their performance as they held their own against a young and hungry USA side, but Greg Berhalter may feel his team have dropped two points instead of gaining one.

Jamaica almost snatched the lead in the 84th minute via a Damion Lowe header from a corner, but Lowe was judged to have fouled Walker Zimmerman in the attempt.