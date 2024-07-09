Crime and Courts

US marshals protecting Justice Sotomayor shoot teen after DC carjacking attempt

The marshals were parked in separate vehicles when an 18-year-old got out of a vehicle, approached a marshal and pointed a handgun at him “in an apparent attempt to carjack him,” D.C. police said

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. marshals on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s D.C. security detail shot and wounded an 18-year-old early Friday after the teen tried to carjack a marshal, authorities say.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department gave an account of what happened at about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Northwest. The marshals were on Sotomayor's security detail, law enforcement sources told NBC Washington on Tuesday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The marshals were parked in separate vehicles when Kentrell Flowers, 18, of Southeast, got out of a vehicle, approached a marshal and pointed a handgun at him “in an apparent attempt to carjack him,” police said in a statement.

The marshal drew his gun and fired several shots. A second marshal got out of another vehicle and also opened fire.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Flowers was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. The marshals were not hurt.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to NBC News that the marshals involved in the shooting were part of the unit protecting Supreme Court justices’ homes.

The suspect was charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device. Information on his lawyer did not immediately appear in D.C. online court records.

An MPD investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

D.C. has seen a significant drop in carjackings, with a 46% decline this year so far, compared to the same period last year. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves held a news conference Monday about how officials made progress.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us