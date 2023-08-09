cars

U.S. investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in more than 1.1 million older Ram pickup trucks

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries

A Ram 1500 pickup truck is offered for sale
Scott Olson/Getty Images

U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

Ford Jul 28

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

news Jul 17

Ford cuts prices on its electric F-150 Lightning pickups by as much as $10,000

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.

The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.

Stellantis said it is cooperating with NHTSA in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

cars
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us