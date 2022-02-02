US Doctors Face New Hurdle in COVID-19 Fight: Medicine Shortages

Two years into the pandemic, the coronavirus is killing Americans at far higher rates than people in other wealthy nations. And now, U.S. doctors are facing yet another hurdle in the COVID-19 fight: medicine shortages.

One doctor says it’s infuriating and demoralizing to have to tell patients they can’t give them the drugs that could help them recover from COVID.

Two things are happening: The CDC has determined that the previous go-to monoclonal antibody treatments by Regeneron and Eli Lilly don’t work on omicron patients, who now make up 99% of infections; that leaves doctors scrambling for another treatment called sotrovimab, which is in short supply.

