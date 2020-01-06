US Coalition Forces to Move Some Troops Out of Baghdad

The commanding general of U.S. and allied troops in Iraq sent a letter to Iraq's Ministry of Defense on Monday stating that the task force will be "repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."

The letter comes a day after the Iraqi parliament voted to ask its government to end the U.S. military presence in the country. The U.S. ambassador to Iraq met with the country's prime minister Monday to discuss the topic, NBC News reported.

But the Pentagon’s top leaders said the U.S. military has no plans to leave Iraq. “There has been no decision whatsoever to leave,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters Monday afternoon.

