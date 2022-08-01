Al Qaeda

US Carried Out ‘Successful' Operation Against Al Qaeda: White House

The White House said there were no civilian casualties

President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said.

President Joe Biden was expected to deliver remarks Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

