US Air Force

US Air Force Pilot Killed in Crash in South Carolina

The pilot died after crashing during a routine training mission

By Sophie Reardon

In this May 13,2018, file photo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft flies during a demonstration at the Dyess Big Country Air and Space Expo, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A fighter pilot died after crashing in South Carolina Tuesday night.

The U.S. Air Force pilot was flying during a routine training mission at the Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina when the F-16CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the base's Facebook page.

The pilot has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the base said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Virus Updates: Dallas Sees Record Number of Cases; Mass. Reports 0 New Deaths

DONALD TRUMP 17 hours ago

Trump Faces Pressure Over Russia Bounties to Kill US Troops

The crash comes two weeks after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen died in a routine training accident off the coast of northern England.

This article tagged under:

US Air ForceSouth Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us