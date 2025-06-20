Unmarked cars of federal agents, local authorities cause confusion and fear

As federal immigration agents continue to carry out raids in Southern California, the line between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents is getting blurred, not in policy but in public perception.

Unmarked vehicles used by both immigration enforcement agencies and local police departments are confusing communities that are on edge.

Police departments like Fontana’s say these misunderstandings can result in real consequences not just for the public but the officers.

A tense confrontation, caught on cellphone cameras, unfolded in South Park Monday after deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department arrested a 21-year-old woman and placed her child in protective custody

The sheriff’s department says the arrest was part of an ongoing criminal investigation. But that’s not what the crowd thought, many of whom believed it was an immigration raid.

It's just one of several incidents local law enforcement agencies say they’ve faced

“We’ve had undercover operations with the Fontana police department where officers are out there conducting undercover investigations and they have been surrounded by citizens claiming that they are ICE officials," said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey.

The confusion is fueling anxiety in communities where fear of immigration enforcement runs deep

Martin Torres, a contractor NBC4 met outside a Home Depot, says the fear is palpable, especially when officers drive unmarked cars.

“Us who are standing here, we just look and say, ‘here comes ICE,’ but it's not them," said Torres.

In response, departments like the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and the Fontana Police Department are putting out statements and speaking out. Urging the public not to jump to conclusions

"My purpose of putting out the letter was to quell any rumors that the fontana police department was number one involved in immigration enforcement because we are not and secondarily when you encounter a fontana police officer involved in a criminal investigation it detracts from what he is trying to do and it causes a safety issue," said Dorsey.