Orange County

Unknown Sheen Investigated Half-Mile Offshore Near Bolsa Chica State Beach

An overflight is scheduled for first light.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response are responding to a report of an unknown sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.

The sheen was reported to be 90-by-90 feet.


The source has not been determined.

Tonight they are attempting to take a look at the spill – weather permitting but likely will not have any answers because it is dark.

The news comes as a Texas oil company was indicted in an oil spill in nearby Huntington Beach in October.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
