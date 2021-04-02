University of San Francisco Investigating After Noose Found Hanging on Campus

The University of San Francisco is investigating after a noose was found hanging at campus.

The university is assuring students there will be a thorough investigation, but the members of USF’s Black Student Union said they want more to be done.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to university officials, a student admitted to placing a noose on a campus housing balcony.

While the incident is under investigation, some students in housing said they are so frightened by the event that they are now staying off campus.

“I was shocked and uncomfortable it shows you don't know who you're living next to,” said USF student De'Jena McClean.

McClean currently lives on the third floor of a Loyola Apartment Campus Housing building at USF. Students spotted the noose on a balcony one floor above hers Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel like it put me on edge now every time I walk down the stairs, I see the balcony Where the noose was placed,” she added.

University officials sent the community an email about the incident Wednesday, letting them know the student who was responsible has been removed from housing.

But the USF Black Student Union says it is not satisfied with how the university handled the incident and others.

The group started a petition demanding the student be identified and expelled from school.

Calling on USF to do more to protect black students from racism on campus and to notify the community immediately when incidents occur.

“Of all the problems we've had facing racism at USF, we've never felt satisfied by the way it was handled or with the results of everything,” said USF student Brianna Johnson.

“It kind of makes you feel unsafe in your home unsafe to be going back there in general.”

The university said it will keep students updated on the investigation.