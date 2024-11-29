Universal Studios

Meet the Grinch, watch the topsy-turvy tree lighting and more at Universal Studios' ‘Grinchmas'

Experience the magic of the Who-lidays at Universal Studios Hollywood from Nov. 29 through Jan. 6.

By Whitney Irick

Meet the Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a whole host of Whos at Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Grinchmas” celebration.
Theme park goers can't miss the 65-ft. tall topsy-turvy Grinchmas tree in the center of Universal Plaza. The towering tree is adorned with hundreds of sparkling ornaments and lights, and a spectacular tree lighting takes place nightly.

Meet and greet opportunities with the Grinch, Max and the who's Who of Whoville are part of the seasonal Who-lebration. Activities include musical performances along with a special story time book reading with Cindy-Lou-Who. And you can even spread some good cheer at the Who-ville Post Office where you can mail a merry postcard detailing three good deeds.

After growing your heart three sizes, get ready to grow your stomach three sizes.

Limited time Grinch-themed food and drink items are on the menu at the "Who-bilicious Treats" venue located within Universal Plaza. Whimsical treats include the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Doughnut, Grinch Heart Lemonade, Max Hot Dog, Who Pudding and a Whoville Present Cookie.

grinch heart lemonade
The Grinch Heart Lemonade (green apple lemonade with a red light up cube and three heart candies) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Finally, take the spirit of the Who-lidays home with you with new Grinch merchandise and apparel including the “Always Naughty” Grinch Spirit Jersey, home decor and more.

The Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration runs from Nov. 29, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

