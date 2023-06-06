Making It in the Bay

New cost of living numbers show how much families need to make it in the Bay Area

The latest cost of living numbers from the United Way Bay Area are sobering.

"It just shows the scale of how many families are struggling in the Bay Area today," United Way Bay Area CEO Kevin Zwick said.

United Way Bay Area's latest figures shows a family of four living in the region needs an average of $120,000 a year to make ends meet, and that a quarter of local working families struggle to meet their daily needs.

