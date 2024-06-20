Connecticut

United Airlines flight forced to return to Connecticut airport after engine part lands on runway

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight that took off from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, around 8 a.m. Thursday had to return to the airport after an issue with an engine and part of the plane ended up on the runway.

United said Flight 325, an Airbus A320, was heading from Bradley International Airport to Denver International Airport and it returned safely to Bradley to address an issue with one engine and a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway.

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard.

United said they are arranging other flights to get the passengers to Denver.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
