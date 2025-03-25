air travel

United Airlines flight diverts after pilot forgets passport

Passengers were given meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

Over the weekend, a flight that was leaving the Los Angeles International Airport had to divert after the pilot forgot their passport.

The United Airlines flight was headed for Shanghai, China.

The plane, which was carrying about 270 people, had to land at San Francisco International Airport at around 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

A new crew came on board so the plane could continue to its destination.

The airline said that the customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

