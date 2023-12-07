Unionized dancers from North Hollywood strip club go on strike

North Hollywood dancers who made history as the country’s first unionized strippers went on strike Thursday and will continue their work stoppage for a few days.

Strippers employed by the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar gathered to picket outside the club in an effort to call for fair labor practices. According to lawyers representing the union, the club interfered with employees’ ability to earn tips, took disciplinary actions against some dancers and the club’s owner is accused of refusing entry to union supporters and charging them higher fees than other customers.

Attorneys for the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents the dancers, filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over the allegations. Unionized employees of the club are in the middle of negotiating their contract with Star Garden.

“Basically, we have been negotiating our contract and we haven’t seen movement in the direction we would like to see it,” an employee named Lilith told NBC4. “Conditions in the club have also been really challenging. There’s been a lot of union busting from management and it’s gotten to the point where it has become a bad work environment for us and this is our plea to the NLRB to intervene and make this a fair workplace for us.”

The dancers said they will be picketing through Saturday. The club does not plan to be open during the strike.

The Star Garden has not returned NBC4’s request for comment.