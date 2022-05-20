Elon Musk

Union Blasts Musk After Misconduct Allegation: ‘Flight Attendants Are Not Just Another Accessory'

“Musk’s alleged actions in the cabin are a stark reminder of why Flight Attendants first organized 76 years ago," the head of the flight attendants union said

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The head of the flight attendants union harshly criticized Elon Musk Friday following a report that the richest man in the world paid $250,000 to a SpaceX hostess who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The allegations and purported severance package were first reported Thursday by Insider.

Sara Nelson, president of the 50,000-member Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, weighed in after Musk took to Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, to angrily dismiss the accusations from 2016 as "utterly untrue."

"Flight attendants are not just another accessory on Musk’s little rocket," Nelson said.

