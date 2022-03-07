United Nations

UN Says at 406 Civilians Killed, 801 Injured Since Ukraine Invasion Began

It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher

Civilian Evacuations Continue In Irpin The Day After Deadly Shelling
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The U.N. human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” Fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.

