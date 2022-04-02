Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine Says Seven Humanitarian Corridors Will Open on Saturday

Humanitarian corridors will also open in the southern cities of Severodonetsk and Popasna

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
EMRE CAYLAK

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a message posted to her Telegram channel. 

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

Humanitarian corridors will also open in the southern cities of Severodonetsk and Popasna as other areas of Ukraine's south which has been besieged by Russian forces, she said. 

Russia-Ukraine War
