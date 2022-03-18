Late Monday night, when a shot was fired at RA Sushi in Houston, UFC fighter Kevin Holland was in the restaurant eating with his friend and fellow MMA fighter, Patrick Robinson.

Holland told NBC affiliate KPRC that he heard a loud bang, but initially thought it was someone opening a champagne bottle until he saw people frantically running away. He then saw a man trying to wrestle the gun away from the shooter, so he and Robinson stepped in to help subdue the gunman.

Together, the three of them were able to get the gun from the shooter and subdue him until police arrived.

Holland told ESPN on Tuesday that he put the gunman in a 'rear-naked choke submission hold' until he was asleep, then held him down and made sure the gun was no longer in reach until the police arrived shortly after.

"I wouldn't tell the next person to do it unless they're seriously trained for that type of situation," Holland said to ESPN. "Besides doing cage fighting, I train self-defense first and foremost. For me, that was the best way to defend myself at the moment. Plus, I like Batman."

According to Houston police, there were about 40 to 50 people inside the restaurant, and the gunman fired a shot into the air before being subdued. The accused shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Jesus Samaniego. There were no injuries reported.

Holland has received praise on social media since he stepped in to help. One Twitter user responded to Holland declaring that he should get his own sushi roll on the menu at the restaurant while another created a piece of fan art by combining Holland's face with Batman.



You should get your own sushi roll on the menu — Kurt Nopain (@nopain_kurt) March 16, 2022

This isn't the first time Holland has been in this type of situation. In Oct. 2021, he helped detain a suspected carjacker.

Earlier this am, like minutes ago, Kevin Holland apprehended a guy who was in the process of stealing someone’s car in his neighborhood, per his coach @cd_powertrain. Chased him down and stayed with him till the cops showed up. https://t.co/KzR9BAe6Mc pic.twitter.com/KkhKAHOPEU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2021

Holland told ESPN he's not sure how or why he ends up in these types of situations.

"I have no idea," he told the outlet. "I would like to end up in less situations, to be honest with you. I was just talking with my people about that not too long ago. I'm always into some B.S., you know what I mean?"