UCLA police investigate possible hate crime near campus

By Staff Reports

UCLA police are investigating a possible hate crime near campus that happened on Christmas Eve.

A student was walking on the 11000 block of Weyburn Avenue at around 6 p.m. when a black Mercedes convertible pulled up next to them.

Four people were inside the car and one person allegedly yelled homophobic slurs while another threw wads of paper at the student.

UCLA police said the victim is a UCLA student and was not physically hurt.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police.

UCLA
