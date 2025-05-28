Attacker sought in rape at student housing complex on UC Irvine campus

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault earlier this month on the UC Irvine campus.

The sexual assault at about 11 p.m. on May 16 was reported at Camino Del Sol student apartments on Arroyo Drive. Police issued a statement the next day that said the student was walking inside the housing complex when a man pushed them to the ground and raped them.

The attacker was described only as a man, 35 to 40 years old with dark hair and medium build. The man was believed to be driving a dark color Acura.

The university said it has increased patrols and encouraged students to walk in groups when possible. The university also offers a campus escort program.

Anyone with information was urged to contact campus police.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. The hotline, run by the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), can put you in contact with your local rape crisis center. You can also access RAINN’s online chat service at https://www.rainn.org/get-help.