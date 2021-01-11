coronavirus pandemic

UC System Plans Return to In-Person Classes for Fall

Specific plans for resumption of in-person classes, including starting dates and safety protocols, will be announced by individual UC campuses in consultation with their local health authorities.

Expressing optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and advancements in virus research, the University of California announced Monday that it is planning to return students to campuses for in-person instruction in the fall.

The 10-campus system, including UCLA and UC Irvine, has been holding primarily remote classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. University officials said they wanted to make an early announcement about fall classes so current and prospective students can plan accordingly.

"As the university continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes,'' UC President Michael Drake said in a statement. "Current forecasters give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experiences.''

