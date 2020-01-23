Uber Responds to Viral Tweet Poking Fun at ‘Walking Buddy’ Option

What to Know Twitter user @JReneex posted a viral screenshot last week showing a "walking buddy" option on the Uber app, spurring on mixed but mostly humorous reactions

Uber responded jokingly to the fabricated screenshot, commenting: "Gotta get those steps in"

Both Uber and the owner of the popular post confirmed that the "walking buddy" option is fake

Need a ride? Or an extra pair of feet?

Twitter user @JReneex posted a screenshot of several Uber transportation options for a trip to LaGuardia Airport last week that had users either raising their eyebrows or sharing a laugh.

The first two options show standard ride vehicles, while the last one offers the unconventional choice of a “Walking Buddy” for $7.50. Users were quick to pour in their assorted reactions:

Uber also joined in on the revelry, responding to the viral post with a comedic jab, tweeting: “Gotta get those steps in [sneaker emoji].”

No, the "Walking Buddy" option does not exist – both Uber and the owner of the viral tweet confirmed in a statement that the screenshot is a hoax. But there are several apps on both Android and iOS that help lend a sense of security to wary walkers, such as bSafe, My Safetipin and Life360, which offer to keep close contacts updated on your current location and immediately alert them when something goes awry.

Although they don’t offer a physical companion to pair up with, they might be just enough to provide some peace of mind if you need to forgo wheels for some sneakers.