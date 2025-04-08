New York City

Ozempic, live lobsters? Here are the weirdest things left in Ubers last year

Uber has been publishing its Lost & Found index for years now, but Tuesday marks the first pop-up of its kind in Manhattan

By Jennifer Millman

There were some weird things left in Ubers last year — and nowhere were passengers more forgetful than in New York City, new data shows. Newark, New Jersey, wasn't far behind, at eighth on the list.

Good fortune: The rideshare company hosted its first-ever lost and found pop-up, right here in scatterbrained Manhattan, where people got the chance to browse all the randomness and maybe take some home.

The event, which was free to attend, was Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the middle of Flatiron at Fifth Avenue, between 22nd and 23rd streets. Attendees learned how to get their lost stuff back and got some freebies, purportedly including items on the recovered list.

It came a day after Uber released its ninth annual Lost & Found Index. From a Viking drinking horn to Ozempic to a live turtle and 175 cheeseburgers, here are Uber's 50 strangest things left in Ubers in 2024:

Most 'unique' items left in Ubers

  1. Mannequin head with human hair
  2. Viking drinking horn
  3. Ghostbusters ghost trap
  4. Chainsaw
  5. Breast milk
  6. Fine china
  7. My turtle
  8. Urinal
  9. Club promoter sign reading “Annie’s married” – it belongs to the club
  10. Sticky boob bra 
  11. Aviation headset
  12. Shrek ears
  13. Bermuda shorts
  14. A pink fan that has two hearts and the word “bimbo”
  15. DNA testing kit
  16. Pickleball paddles and ball
  17. 2 mattresses
  18. 15 hookahs
  19. Amethyst crystal
  20. Aquarium
  21. Witches broom
  22. Unicycle
  23. 100 DVD’s
  24. Bouquet of 100 red roses
  25. Sea moss
  26. Traffic cone
  27. A very large portrait of myself in a brown box
  28. Yankees bobble head figure
  29. Plunger
  30. A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana 
  31. Little cactus 
  32. Peacock feather
  33. Lady Liberty crown
  34. Hoverboard and a mini fridge
  35. Harry potter wand
  36. Sewing machine
  37. Orthopedic foot insoles
  38. Boiled eggs and a candle 
  39. Divorce papers
  40. Ozempic
  41. Remy the rat doll
  42. Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face 
  43. Cornish hens
  44. A placard that says “it’s a Philly thing”
  45. Fake blood
  46. 10 live lobsters
  47. Taxidermied rabbit
  48. Chicken sculpture
  49. Hannah Montana merchandise
  50. DJ mixing board

Uber's most 'forgetful' cities

  1. New York, NY
  2. Miami, FL
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Los Angeles, CA
  5. Washington, DC
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. Boston, MA
  8. Newark, NJ
  9. Dallas, TX
  10. Houston, TX

