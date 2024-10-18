New York

Woman in NYC throws Uber driver out of car and takes off in it, wild video shows

She bit the driver on the back and punched him a few times before throwing him out, police say. She crashed a short time later and remains on the run.

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for a woman who forced her way into an Uber vehicle as the driver was picking up a passenger -- then punched the driver and pushed him out of his car before driving it away herself, according to police.

The 52-year-old driver was picking someone up on 86th Avenue in Queens around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the woman grabbed at the open door. Video shows her hang on and fling herself in the vehicle.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Cops say she punched the driver in the face and body multiple times and bit him on the back before throwing him out. She sped off west on 86th Avenue, then collided into multiple parked cars and a tree, police say.

The woman abandoned the vehicle and ran off in an unknown direction. Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above).

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He later told News 4 he is physically okay, but remains emotionally affected by the attack. He says he doesn't know the woman or why she attacked him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

New York
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us