U.S. Nonprofit Evacuates First Group of Americans From Ukraine

A U.S. nonprofit that evacuated Americans from Kabul is now helping U.S. citizens and residents flee Ukraine, with its first busload of 23 evacuees now en route to a country on Ukraine's western border.
According to Project Dynamo, the bus left for the border at 8 a.m. local time, or 1 a.m. U.S. Eastern time.
“They are currently traversing the Ukrainian countryside and trying to make their way to an American embassy in a neighboring country,” said James Judge, a spokesman for Project Dynamo. “The evacuation began minutes after our team on the ground physically felt the nearby explosions in Kyiv last night.”
Project Dynamo was co-founded by Bryan Stern and named after the British evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940. Stern, a former government employee who now runs a consulting firm in Tampa, says he formed Dynamo in the middle of the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan in August. His group has helped thousands of people leave that country, a process that continues.
Read the full story at NBCNews.com