A Memphis police report into the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols portrays him as violent and aggressive and states that he tried to grab an officer's gun, allegations that are contradicted by multiple videos released by authorities.

NBC News has obtained the contents of the report, which has not been made public. A Memphis police spokesperson on Wednesday said it was unavailable and did not respond to additional questions about the report.

A Shelby County spokesperson said that District Attorney Steve Mulroy has a report with the same account of events and that the Memphis Police Department is expected to release the official report within days.

The district attorney’s spokesperson said there have been questions of other officers on the scene and the potential of false reporting, and that the DA is looking into all of these matters.

“Turn to your neighbor and ask, ‘Why couldn’t they see the humanity in Tyre?’”, attorney Ben Crump said Wednesday at Tyre Nichols’ funeral. “Once we acknowledge that we are human beings worthy of respect and justice, then we have the God given right to say I am a human being, and I deserve justice.”