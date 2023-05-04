Two Teen Athletes Dead in Horrifying Wrong-Way Crash

Two teenage boys are dead and two more are in the hospital after a gruesome late-night crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way intoxicated driver in Jericho.

The accident happened on North Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nassau County police said Amandeep Singh, 34, was southbound in the northbound lanes in a Dodge Ram when he struck a sedan carrying the four teens.

Two boys, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, died at the scene, while the other boys, 16 and 17, were hospitalized with internal injuries. The principal of Roslyn Middle School sent a note to parents Thursday morning confirming the two deceased boys were students there.

Hassenbein was a nationally ranked and highly touted tennis player, who starred on the local high school's varsity team despite only being in middle school. Falkowitz was a star of that varsity team as well. The four boys in the car were apparently headed home after a dinner to celebrate victory in a tennis competition.

After being hit by the pickup truck, the boys' car then hit another vehicle carrying a woman, 49, and a 16-year-old boy. They were treated and released.

The driver of the pickup, Singh, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, DWI and assault, and is due to be arraigned Thursday.