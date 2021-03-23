criminal court

Two Suspects in Attacks on Asian Seniors to Appear in Court in SF, Alameda County

By Bob Redell

A pair of suspects in three separate attacks on senior Asians in Oakland and San Francisco were due to appear in court Tuesday.

Teaunte Bailey, 26, was scheduled to appear in Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin, accused of assaulting and robbing 75-year-old Pak Ho as Ho took his regular walk through his Adams Point neighborhood the morning of March 9.

During the robbery, Bailey allegedly shoved Ho to the ground, and Ho hit his head on the pavement. He died two days later.

In San Francisco, no bail has been set for Steven Jenkins, 39, a homeless man accused of beating up two Asian seniors, ages 75 and 83, in separate attacks minutes apart on March 17 in the area of Seventh and Market streets.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attacks that police believe were unprovoked.

Jenkins was scheduled to appear in San Francisco County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

