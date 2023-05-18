Two Seasons in a Day: It's Summer Pass Time at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

What to Know The famous attraction's popular Summer Pass deal is on through July 31, 2023

The Summer Pass offers unlimited rides on the tram as well as discounts; the pass is $85 for adults and seniors, $45 for children ages 3 to 10

Summer visitors enjoy rides to Mountain Station for a cool day of hiking

POOL TO PINE: Everyone has experienced the sort of day that seemed like winter in the morning and spring in the afternoon (or, just as commonly, the other way around). But being able to predict such meteorologically offbeat occasions? You almost never know when such unusual occurrences might happen. But counting on summer-strong temperatures to take place in and around Palm Springs on a bright June day is a pretty accurate outlook, while breezes rustling the tall trees found near the top of nearby Mt. San Jacinto will likely be quite cooling. True, there is a notable change in elevation here: The Coachella Valley sits several thousand feet below the pine-y peak above it, but there is a way to enjoy both within the same morning or even hour. How? By boarding the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which is not only one of the planet's great scenic trams but a way to travel between various "seasons" over the run of a single afternoon.

MEET THE SUMMER PASS: Long a staple of the warmest stretch of the year, the attraction's popular Summer Pass gives locals and visitors the chance to alpine-it-up, even during the hottest desert days. The admissions to the tram are "unlimited" during the duration of the program — it concludes in 2023 on July 31 — and the pass holder can enjoy 10% off at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café. Oh yes, and if you have friends who want to join? They'll get a 10% discount on their trip up the big hill (the limit is four people to a party). True, some serious summer heat around the Coachella Valley will likely mean your mountain hike will also be on the warmer side, but count on a significant chill-down when you head up, up, up to Mountain Station, which sits at over 8,500 feet.