Two New Rhino Calves Enjoyed a Safari Park Adventure

A pair of greater one-horned rhino babies, born in late March and the middle of April respectively, recently took the opportunity to do a little exploring while staying near their mothers' sides.
The location? The Asian Savanna habitat at
San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
"The greater one-horned rhino is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, primarily due to habitat loss, poaching threats and illegal traffic in rhino horn," the park shared in a statement.
"There are an estimated 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos remaining in the wild, with over 70 percent of the population living in one reserve: Kaziranga National Park in India."
Take a peek now at their May 20 adventures, a day that found the two tykes getting a bit splashy and more than a little bit curious about their surroundings.
"Two greater one-horned rhino calves, along with their mothers, bravely entered the expansive Asian Savanna habitat for the first time, (May 20, 2020) at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park"
"Mother rhinos Asha and Tanaya gave birth to their calves a little over two weeks apart—on March 25 and April 11, respectively. Both mom-and-calf pairs have enjoyed plenty of private time bonding before interacting with other wildlife on the savanna."
“It’s great to see Asha and Tanaya introducing their calves to other wildlife for the first time,” said Jillian King, senior wildlife care specialist, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “Everything is new to the calves right now, so it will be interesting to watch them explore. We will keep a watchful eye on them, and look forward to them meeting more of the wildlife on the savanna soon.”
"The greater one-horned rhinoceros was once widespread in Southeast Asia, but it is now found only in India and Nepal. It differs from other rhino species, as it has an armor-plated appearance—but that "armor" is actually a layer of skin that has many folds. While the two calves explored, a layer of young, pink skin could be spied underneath the folds of their thickening, dark gray top layer of skin."
The park remains temporarily closed, but you can keep an eye on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park social media pages for all of the news on these adorable youngsters.