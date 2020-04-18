Two More Racehorses Die at Los Alamitos

State officials have confirmed the race-related deaths of two horses at Los Alamitos this week, bringing this year's total deaths to at least 12 at the Cypress track, the only facility in California still holding live races amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Isla's Toy, a 3-year-old gelding, was injured Friday night during the running of the first race at Los Alamitos, requiring euthanasia, according to Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board.

She's Our Dasher, an unraced 2-year-old filly, died Thursday morning after suffering a training injury, Marten said.

On April 11, Chromie, a 5-year-old thoroughbred, was fatally injured during a race.

Flokie, a 2-year-old gelding who won the $1,070,000 Ed Burke Million Futurity last September, died after a race injury on March 29.

On March 26, Royal Callan Rocks, a 2-year-old colt who had not yet competed in a race, died during training.

On March 8, Chickititas Favorite, a 3-year-old gelding, died at the track.

Radio Tim, a 3-year-old gelding, and Street Machine, a 5-year-old gelding, were fatally injured on Feb. 21, and four horses sustained fatal injuries in January at the racecourse.

Los Alamitos remains open for racing during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are prohibited from attending. All other racetracks in California have shut down to comply with the governor's stay-at-home order, as horse racing tracks are not listed among the state's essential industries.

The CHRB said last month that it was "relying on state, county and local health authorities to determine whether horse racing is deemed essential for exemption from shelter-in-place orders issued by those authorities."

The horse racing board said it would "assist health authorities in enforcing their decisions."

Racing was suspended March 27 at Santa Anita in Arcadia in accordance with orders from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

Attempts to reach the Orange County Health Care Agency for a comment were unsuccessful.