shooting

Two Men Shot to Death in Long Beach: ‘Cooperative' Shooter Remains At Scene

"The exact motive (of the shooting) remains under investigation."

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

A man fatally shot two other men in Long Beach and remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of East Esther Street came upon two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, said Lt. Eric Matusak of the Long Beach Police Department. Arriving paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene, Matusak said. 

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“An adult subject who discharged his weapon at the subjects, he remained at the location and is cooperating with the investigators,” he said. “The exact motive (of the shooting) remains under investigation. However (the shooting) is being investigated as possibly gang-related.” 

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.

SNL 8 hours ago

In Emotional Speech, ‘SNL's' Bowen Yang Offers Advice on Combating Anti-Asian Hate: ‘Do More'

Business 8 hours ago

San Diego Comic-Con Sets Sights on Thanksgiving Weekend, Sparking Backlash From Fans and Talent

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingLong Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us