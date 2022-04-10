Teen and Man in 40s Die, Five Others Wounded in Willowbrook Shooting

Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting Sunday in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of Los Angeles.
The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, one block off Compton Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.
A 17-year-old boy and a man about 40 years old died at the scene from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, Koerner said. They were identified as 17-year-old Devin Pugh, from Downey, and 40-year-old Timothy Ford Sr., of Moreno Valley.
Five other people were hit by gunfire and were taken by paramedics to hospitals.
They were a man in his 50s and three men in their 40s, he said. A woman in her 40s took herself to a hospital. All wounds were not believed lifethreatening. A motive for the shootings was unknown.
No suspect descriptions were available.
Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).