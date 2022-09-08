Two Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash

Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport.

Fire crews and paramedics were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Fire authorities did confirm that both of the deceased were aboard the plane, and that the aftermath of the crash posed no threat or hazard to the surrounding area.

Paramedics pronounced both of the victims dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The SMFD reported traffic in the area may be impacted due to the investigation and advised the public to avoid the area.