Two Disneyland Spectaculars to Conclude in Early September

What to Know The Main Street Electrical Parade and and "Disneyland Forever" fireworks will wrap their limited-time engagements on Sept. 1, 2022

Disneyland park in Anaheim

Included with admission (reservations are required, too)

THE ENCHANTMENT OF EVENING: It's true that every Disneyland devotee has their favorite food (it could be a Dole whip, an oversized dill pickle, or that super-savory Monte Cristo at the Blue Bayou), and asking about a person's favorite attraction? You'll almost certainly get an instant answer. But ask a fan of The Happiest Place on Earth what time of day they love the best at the Anaheim theme park, and that might be a stumper. The rope drop that occurs first thing after opening? When the sun is high and the dark rides are so, so cool? Or the evening, when the famous spectaculars begin to sparkle and glow? Yep: Lots of people love those illuminated extravaganzas. Two of the popular after-sunset shows are wrapping their limited-time runs, so best make for Disneyland park soon if you'd like to savor that evening enchantment.

THE TWO SHOWS? The Main Street Electrical Parade, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, and the "Disneyland Forever" Fireworks will both wrap on Sept. 1. Seeing both shows? That's included with your park ticket, but do remember you'll need to make a reservation to enter the park as well. And if you want to purchase some of the special merchandise associated with the famous parade, which has a new super-float at its conclusion? Those new items will only be available through the parade's run, too. As for "Fantasmic!" at Disneyland and "World of Color" at Disney California Adventure? Those will continue beyond Sept. 1. For all the illuminated info on the departing favorites, as well as the spectaculars that are staying, visit the Disneyland site now.