Santa Clara County Announces 3 New Cases of Coronavirus

Santa Clara County health officials have reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, now bringing the county's total to seven.

Two of the new cases are a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt, authorities said. The other is a woman who officials said has chronic health conditions. All three people are hospitalized.

Health officials in Alameda County have announced a public health emergency as Santa Clara county confirms three new cases of the coronavirus. Sergio Quintana reports.

Health Officials in Alameda County have issued a public health emergency after two Bay Area health care workers were determined "presumptive positive" for coronavirus - one of the workers is from Alameda County and the other one from Solano County.

Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in isolation at home. According to officials, both health care workers had exposure to the community-acquired case hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Local health officials have stepped up their efforts to track down how five new coronavirus patients were infected as they work to slow the spread of the virus. Sergio Quintana reports.