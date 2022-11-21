Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday

It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out.

Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.

There are a lot fewer Twitter workers to speak of now after Musk laid off half of the company’s then-7,500 full-time employees within days of taking over and hundreds more resigned after Musk’s ultimatum to agree to work "hardcore" – that is, longer hours – or resign with severance pay.

Over the weekend, Twitter reinstated a number of controversial accounts, including former President Donald Trump and Ye, aka Kanye West.

"He gets to say he’s rescuing democracy and reintroducing a certain type of political discourse on Twitter, even while it overshadows for the moment the really tough news that people at Twitter have had in the past couple of weeks," said Grant Kien, professor of communications at Cal State East Bay.

Musk is considering more layoffs still, as early as Monday, in the sales and partnership sector, according to a report from Bloomberg.