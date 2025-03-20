Identical twins Caleb and Jeremy Baker have always shared life’s milestones, so it’s only fitting that they married twin sisters in a joint wedding on March 14.

“It’s definitely a dream situation,” Caleb tells TODAY.com.

To give each couple their special moment, Caleb and Brooklyn Stutler exchanged vows first, with Jeremy and Kristen Stutler following shortly after. This back-to-back arrangement allowed 21-year-old brothers Caleb and Jeremy to serve as each other’s best men, while Brooklyn and Kristen, both 22, naturally stepped into the role of maids of honor for one another.

“Right after Brooklyn and Caleb’s wedding, I quickly changed into my wedding dress and then we all lined up for mine and Jeremy’s ceremony!” Kristen shares with a laugh.

Courtesy: @Wildroots_Photography Courtesy: @Wildroots_Photography

For their first dance, the Arizona newlyweds chose “From the Ground Up,” a ballad by country duo Dan + Shay. But guests were in for a surprise.

“Halfway through the song, the DJ started playing ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ and we did a choreographed hip hop routine,” Brooklyn says.

The Baker foursome opened up to TODAY while aboard a cruise bound for Mexico, explaining that their decision to honeymoon together made sense.

“We’re all best friends,” Brooklyn says, with Kristen, Caleb and Jeremy echoing her sentiment in the background. When the Bakers return to Arizona, they will be living in neighboring apartments. Kristen and Brooklyn are pharmacy technicians at the same CVS, while Jeremy and Caleb are studying film at Huntington University Arizona.

"We're basically living the same lives," Kristen says.

In 2016, Jeremy and Caleb met Kristen and Brooklyn after joining the same church youth group. At the time, the boys were in eighth grade and the girls were high school freshman.

“Brooklyn came up to me and goes, ‘Hey, I’m a twin, too,” Caleb recalls. “And we just sort of clicked right away.”

Caleb was immediately drawn to Brooklyn, but for years, their relationship remained platonic, as did Jeremy and Kristen’s.

The turning point came in 2021, when Kristen and Brooklyn, while their mother was in the hospital, moved in with Jeremy and Caleb’s family for a month.

Kristen remembers the moment when she first realized she was developing romantic feelings for Jeremy.

“We were sharing a chair, and I put my head on his shoulder — it was so comforting,” Kristen says. “And it was so strange. After five years of friendship, I suddenly realized I had a crush.”

Unbeknownst to her, Jeremy was having the same epiphany.

Soon after, Brooklyn began to see Caleb in a new light, but it would take a few more weeks before they started dating.

“They were waiting for us to make the first move!” Jeremy says.

Their first date was a dinner overlooking a harbor, but the brothers requested separate tables at opposite ends of the restaurant.

“We wanted to do things together, but still be our own people,” Caleb says.

While they were eating, Caleb asked Brooklyn if she wanted to make things official, and Jeremy asked Kristen the same. Both responded with a resounding yes.

“I always said, if it’s God’s plan, we’ll end up together,” Caleb says.

Caleb and Jeremy both proposed — exactly one minute apart — in June 2024.

“Jeremy and Kristen were on a mountaintop, and Brooklyn and I were at a lake,” Caleb says. Seconds later, Brooklyn and Kristen were FaceTiming, showing off their emerald-cut, 2.5-carat diamond rings (Brooklyn’s band is gold, and Kristen’s is silver.)

The Bakers agree that only another twin can truly understand the unique bond shared between twins and acknowledge that their arrangement is unusual. Caleb offers an example from their honeymoon.

“The other night, I wanted to have dinner just Brooklyn and me, but they were having karaoke and she wanted to go with her sister,” Caleb says. “And I was fine with that. I get it because there are times when I choose Jeremy.”

“They get our relationship more than anybody else does,” Kristen says, to which Brooklyn adds, “We’re really lucky.”

