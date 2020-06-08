Tune in Weekdays for a Monterey Penguin Tea Time

WE KNOW, WE KNOW, tea time is 4 o'clock. That's when the crumpets come out, and the jams, and the various clotted creams, and the pot of tea, too. Perhaps you don't eat such victuals in the middle of the afternoon, but rather go with a granola bar, a bowl of cereal, or a piece of fruit. Still? You're probably keeping close to 4 p.m., that middle time between lunch and dinner. But penguins, as everyone knows, choose to waddle along their own paths, which means that they do not take their personal mid-afternoon eat sesh when we humans do. Rather, they savor some snacks an hour earlier, around 3 o'clock, at least at...

MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM: The oceanside institution's beloved rookery enjoy their fishy feast each weekday at 3 o'clock, which isn't tea time so much as "sea" time. And we humans can tune in live to enjoy it all, maybe even as we enjoy a small bowl of crunchies or crudités. But here's something sweet: If you're typically busy around that time of day, the penguin camera is live from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., meaning you can get a peek at the penguins on your own schedule. The famous Cannery Row aquarium remains closed, but its cool cameras are on and live, giving ocean lovers a chance to still commune with some favorite critters.