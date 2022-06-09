Capitol Riot

Trump's Top Aides Say They Told Him There Was No Fraud

"Complete nonsense": Attorney General William Barr told Trump

Former President Donald Trump was told repeatedly by his aides that there was no election fraud as he continued to claim to his supporters after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Former Attorney General William Barr said he told Trump "in no uncertain terms" that he had not seen evidence of fraud that would have affected the election outcome. Barr said he had told Trump it was “bull——.”

He called "complete nonsense" allegations that Dominion Voting Systems, a company that provided voting machines, was engaged in a conspiracy to change the results.

"I told him it was crazy stuff," Barr said in videotape shown at the House committee's hearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alex Cannon, a former campaign lawyer, told the president's chief of staff that the campaign staff was not finding any irregularities that would be sufficient to change the results in any of the key states.

"So there’s no there there," he said former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows responded.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us