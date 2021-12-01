Trump's Border Separations Left Children, Parents With Severe Trauma, Study Finds

Children and parents separated at the border under the Trump administration experienced severe psychological trauma that some are dealing with long after being reunited, the first qualitative study of children and parents has found.

The study by Physicians for Human Rights published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS ONE concluded that the separation of 31 parents and children whose cases the group reviewed “constitutes cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment” and that the cases “rise to the level of torture” as defined by the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

“In the cases reviewed, it is apparent that U.S. officials intentionally carried out actions causing severe pain and suffering in order to punish and intimidate mainly Central American asylum seekers to not pursue their asylum claims,” the study stated.

