Trump administration

Trump, Top Officials Mount Defense Over Soleimani Killing

Trump called Soleimani a "monster"

President Donald Trump and his top officials on Tuesday mounted a full court press defending the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander blown up in an American airstrike last week, amid continuing criticism over the move.

Trump said Soleimani, whom he called a "monster" who was responsible for recently killing an American and injuring several others, was planning a "very big attack and a very bad attack for us," and that the United States would be ready to retaliate if Iran sought revenge.

But the president appeared to walk back a previous statement saying he would bomb cultural sites in Iran.

