Trump supporter on trial for Jan. 6 charges says he was ‘very comfy' in senator's chair

A Donald Trump supporter who continues to believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen told jurors at his trial on Tuesday that he "felt very comfy" sitting in a senator's seat during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Fellows, who has called Jan. 6 a "beautiful day" and said he liked the fact that senators and members of Congress feared for their lives, is representing himself in a trial that began last week.

Fellows is facing a federal felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting along with misdemeanors in connection with the Capitol attack. He's also accused of smoking marijuana inside of a hideaway office that belonged to Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

During Thursday’s hearing on the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee played behind the scenes footage of Democrat and Republican lawmakers coordinating with law enforcement for assistance as rioters broke through doors and windows.

"I didn't know it was a senator's desk," Fellows said. "It felt very comfy."

Fellows said he believed he was fighting against "the corrupt government" on Jan. 6, but said he did not take part in violence himself, even if he supported it. Fellows said that he believed that some violence on Jan. 6 was preferable to more violence down the line.

