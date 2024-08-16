Trump owns more than $1M in crypto and made $300K on branded Bibles, financial disclosure shows

Former President Donald Trump owns more than $1 million in cryptocurrency and made $300,000 on branded Bibles, a personal financial disclosure form released Thursday shows.

The branded Bible, listed in the disclosure as "The Greenwood Bible," sells for $59.99 and includes a handwritten chorus to the song “God Bless the U.S.A.” by country singer Lee Greenwood, according to the branded Bible's website. A limited edition copy that is said to bear Trump's signature is also available on the website for $1,000.

Trump also has more than $1 million in cryptocurrency, the new documents show. His disclosure included details about a cryptocurrency wallet and "virtual ethereum key" holdings that he valued at $1 million to $5 million.

Trump's public positions on crypto have shifted since he first took office, when he said the digital currency was a scam.

He has since embraced a hands-off approach from the government, with his campaign touting that he’s building a “crypto army.”

The shift came after lobbying from the industry — and signs that fostering the growth of crypto was popular among a segment of Trump's base, particularly young men who spend time online.

“And I know a lot of very good people that are really into that world and into that market. They’re smart, they’re good people, and they think it’s going to be very beneficial,” Trump said recently on a livestream with streamer Adin Ross, adding that if the U.S. isn’t involved in crypto, China will be.

In his financial disclosure form last year, Trump estimated the value of Truth Social, his social media company, to hover between $5 million and $25 million. He valued the company, referred to as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., at more than $50 million this year.

He had also reported two trademarks in China in the previous disclosure, a number that increased drastically to more than 100 by NBC News’ tally in his 2024 disclosure.

After they announce their candidacies, federal candidates and officeholders are required to file financial disclosures every year that typically provide general information about assets, investments and income.

Ginger Gibson and Christina Wilkie, CNBC contributed to this story

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: