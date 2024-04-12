Trump Media shares drop more than 6% shortly after trading begins

The price of Trump Media shares quickly dropped by more than 6% after trading began.

The price of Trump Media shares quickly dropped by more than 6% in the first half hour of trading Friday morning.

The latest price fall for DJT continued a slide that included a 5.4% drop on Thursday, and a more than 8.5% decline on Wednesday.

The shares of Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, have dropped by more than 47% month-to-date.

Former President Donald Trump is the biggest shareholder in the company, owning nearly 60% of its stock.

Trump Media began public trading of its shares on March 26, with an opening price of $70.90, hitting a high of nearly $80 later that same day.

The company a day earlier had merged with a publicly traded shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was itself created to merge with a private firm to take it public.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.