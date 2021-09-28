Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa, Who Wrote Tell-All White House Book

A New York arbitrator said former President Donald Trump's non-disclosure agreement against his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable" in a ruling handed down on Monday.

Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in the ruling that the terms of Trump’s non-disclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."

“The Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life," Brown said in the ruling.

On Tuesday, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released new recordings of Trump campaign aides discussing his possible use of racial slurs and how they could spin the fallout. In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders doubled down on her defense of the President, saying Manigault Newman has "shown a complete lack of integrity" in her criticism of Trump.

